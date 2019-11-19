NCC to build pair of Swedish schools

It will work in partnership with the city’s school properties body Uppsala Skolfastigheter to develop the buildings in Bälinge. Skolfastigheter estimates that the order value will amount to about SEK 450 million (£43m).

“Uppsala’s population is growing, as is the need for new schools and preschools,” said Annelie Johansson, CEO of Skolfastigheter. “That’s why we’re now investing in upgrading our school environments. NCC has long and extensive experience of building schools, and also with working in different cooperative formats, which was important for us when conducting this procurement.”

In Bälinge, where both the school and preschool have long been in need of upgrades, the old school buildings will be demolished to make space for the new, larger premises with room for an increased number of students. In total, the project encompasses around 11,000m2 and includes a kitchen/cafeteria and sports hall in addition to the schools.

NCC won the contract in competition with 12 other tenderers and received the highest rating on all the ‘soft’ evaluation criteria, for example project organisation.

“NCC is one of the construction companies building the most schools in Sweden today, and we’ll leverage that experience and know-how in building in Bälinge,” said NCC Building Sweden business area manager Henrik Landelius. “Together with Skolfastigheter, we’ll develop solutions for modern and sustainable schools that will give students and staff the best possible work environment for learning and growing.”

The project is being conducted in a partnering cooperative format. Work will begin during the first quarter of 2020, with a planning and project engineering phase, where the documentation will be jointly developed in order to come to an agreement on the target cost for the assignment.

Construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021 and the schools are expected to be ready early summer 2024.

