NCC to build two schools under partnering deal

The order for Boo Gård School and Sigfridsborg School is part of a strategic partnering arrangement that covers the development of preschools, schools and sporting facilities.

“Nacka is a growing municipality, and the need for new school places is steadily increasing,” said Åsa Lundmark, deputy head of unit for Nacka Municipality. “By partnering with NCC over a longer period, we benefit from previous experience and can meet the need for more sustainable schools for children and teachers in the municipality.”

Boo Gård School will be a three-storey construction with space for approximately 800 students from preschool class to grade 9.

Sigfridsborg School in Älta will have space for approximately 700 students from preschool class to grade 6. It will have a classic two-storey design with classrooms, group rooms and a common area. The stairwells have a large grandstand-style design, to serve both as stairs and as a place to gather.

There is a focus on the environment in both school buildings, to provide the students with a healthy indoor climate with good ventilation, a conscious choice of materials and low-energy consumption with bedrock heat, free cooling and solar cells on the roof.

Both schools are being built on existing sites where there are schools already standing. Boo Gård School will be partially demolished before the new school is ready, and the students will be moved to temporary buildings. At Sigfridsborg School, operations will continue in the existing school during the entire construction period, and it will only be demolished once the new school is finished.

“We are continuing to develop the sustainable school buildings of the future in Nacka,” said Henrik Landelius, business area manager for NCC Building Sweden. “Through our close, long-term collaboration in strategic partnering, we take lessons with us between projects and find the best solutions for quality, construction time and cost over time.”

The partnership agreement between NCC and Nacka Municipality was signed in 2015 and runs for six years, with the possibility of an extension for a further three years. The agreement has a potential order value of SEK2bn. In total, approximately SEK900m has been registered in the collaboration since 2015.

The new schools will be finished for the autumn term in 2021.