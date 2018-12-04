NCC to sort out 6km Swedish accident blackspot

It has signed a comprehensive agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration to build a new road along a 6km stretch of European route E14 between Timmervägen and Blåberget outside Sundsvall. NCC’s assignment includes construction of a new four-lane expressway, intersections and five bridges as well as the reconstruction of the current route.

The existing road is a blackspot for accidents, and the purpose of the project is to improve accessibility and traffic safety for both motorists and unprotected road users along the route.

The construction project will be planned to ensure a safe work environment while minimising disruptions to motorists, through initiatives including construction of temporary bypasses.

Construction work will start in early 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.