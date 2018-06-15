Netherlands pilots interactive environmental permits

The pilot involves Kroonint Protective Coating’s application for work at its paint factory in Dordrecht.

Omgevingsdienst Zuid-Holland Zuid (OZHZ), which assesses environmental permits, has worked with Royal HaskoningDHV and in consultation with Kroonint to find a way to improve the permit procedure. The results of pilot will indicate whether the complex and extensive reports required for a permit application can be replaced by an online web application developed by Royal HaskoningDHV and whether this contributes to a greater involvement of all stakeholders.

Use of interactive permit application is intended to be easier to understand and more transparent, while responding to changes in legislation and regulations under a new environment and planning act coming into force in 2021.

The interactive permit application for the pilot is based on iReport and geographic Information System (GIS) technology. The interactive permit application focuses on maps, 3D models, videos and images, with text playing merely a supporting role, in contrast to a regular permit application. Users can decide for themselves what they want to see and what they want to know more about. They can move freely through the applicant's surroundings in 3D.

OZHZ will review the permit application and will publish it decision after the summer.