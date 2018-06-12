New 15-tonne Takeuchi for Kier subbie

JJMac's new Takeuchi TB2150 arrives on site in Raunds

The Takeuchi TB2150 is a 15-tonne zero tail swing and track footprint of just 2690mm by 3580mm. It is the Japanese manufacturer’s largest excavator.

JJMac Ltd is a key supplier to Kier Living Eastern, operating on residential sites throughout Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.

Technical manager Donal Murray said: “The Takeuchi has zero tail swing and has a unique offset boom which works in the most limited spaces, meaning there is no need to constantly re-position the tracks, ideal for plot works. There are very few of these machines in the country, as they are new to the market in this size.”

The new machine has been put to work this week at a Kier Living site at Raunds in Northamptonshire.