New 50-tonne Liebherr for APH

APH displayed its new crane at the Lincolnshire Show – pictured are Steve Elliott from Liebherr and APH boss Tracey Bourne

APH is a division of Abba Plant Hire, which is itself part of the JMH Group of construction-related companies owned by sectors John Martin-Hoyes.

The 50-tonne class, three-axle LTC 1050-3.1 has been specified with a double fly jib, complete with integrated assembly jib, sheaves and searcher hook that can be offset to 0, 20, 40 and 60 degrees. The crane also benefits from a height adjustable operator’s cab and Liebherr’s VarioBase outrigger system.

APH director Tracy Bourne said: “We have a long standing relationship with Liebherr, which made the decision to purchase this additional crane an easy one. The versatility of the three-axle LTC1050-3.1 really sets it apart and will ensure we continue to supply our ever increasing customer base with the latest technology and innovations within this sector of our business.”

