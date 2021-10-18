New arrivals for BFT

The new BFT120 platforms at BFT's Leighton Buzzard HQ

The fleet renewal investment is in line with BFT's policy of having no machine that is older than 15 years old.

The BFT120 machines are made in Spain by Alher and Alba. They can reach heights of 130 metres with a total platform length of 30 metres when in a twin mast configuration. The standard platform is 1.1-metre wide with a safe working load capacity of 3,700 kg.

This size of machine accounts for about a third of BFT’s fleet of 1,800 machines.

BFT’s range starts at the lightweight BFT90 machine up to the heavyweight BFT150, which has a 1.5-metre wide platform and has a safe working load of up to 5,000 kg.

