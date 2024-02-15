New boss for Aggregate Industries Concrete Products

Ian Dean

Ian Dean joins the building materials supplier as a divisional managing director and will be part of the company’s executive committee.

He replaces Pete Hollingworth, who has left the company.

Aggregate Industries Concrete Products encompasses the company’s concrete blocks, walling and roofing products as well as its Charcon commercial landscaping arm and its Bradstone domestic landscaping business.

Ian Dean started his career at Evode (now Bostik), before joining Knauf UK and progressing to become its commercial director for the UK & Ireland. He was then promoted to be the UK and Ireland managing mirector.

In 2020, he joined Marshalls, initially leading a number of acquisition businesses before becoming managing director of its landscape & building products division.

Aggregate Industries chief executive Dragan Maksimovic said: “Ian has a proven track record in developing commercial and operational excellence and from this, transforming businesses and their cultures. We are very much looking forward to him joining our leadership team and to him driving the strategic transformation of the division.”

