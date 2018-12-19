New boss for Hinkley Point's MEH alliance

Graham Donaldson

The MEH Joint Venture, formed in September 2018 at the request of client EDF, is a partnership between Hinkley Point C and all tier one mechanical, electrical and HVAC contractors and support services contractors working on HPC, the UK’s first new nuclear power station in 20 years. The collaboration is intended to form a blueprint for the delivery of other new nuclear plants that may be built.

Graham Donaldson joins MEH JV from chemicals firm Urenco, where he was completion programme manager overseeing the integrated project management team at the £980m tails management facility in Capenhurst, Cheshire.

At Hinkley Point C he takes over from Richard Bowman of Cavendish Nuclear, who was interim managing director.

Cavendish Nuclear is one of the MEH JV partners, along with Altrad, Doosan Babcock and Balfour Beatty Bailey.

Graham Donaldson said: “The MEH Joint Venture represents a significant evolution in industry collaboration to deliver much-needed mega infrastructure projects, such as Hinkley Point C. We have a great opportunity to show how the industry can come together to deliver a safe, high quality and cost effective project.”