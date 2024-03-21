New boss for Lyndon SGB

Centin Baxter

Centin Baxter replaces former managing director Stuart Robinson, who left the business last September after three years in the job.

Centin Baxter has been with the US scaffolding and formwork group BrandSafway since 2012 in its international divisions.

Of his new role, he said: “I could not be more thrilled to take on the post. Lyndon SGB has a long tradition and excellent reputation in the UK, where we serve customers with 14 locations across the country – throughout Scotland, in Wales and across the length and breadth of England.

“A number of our projects – like the NASC ‘Project of the Year’ awarded Manchester Town Hall, the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester, or the historic Glasgow School of Art – belong to the biggest access projects in the UK. And these flagship projects represent the safety, quality and productivity our hybrid access solutions reliably offer our main contractor clients.”

