New breakers from Hitachi

Hitachi’s new breakers are designed to match its ZX excavator series from ZX10 up to ZX890.

The Japanese manufacturer describes the attachments as lightweight yet extremely durable, with higher than ever impact energy thanks to the nitrogen charged back head for superior energy transfer.

Hitachi says that they are equally suited to quarrying, demolition or trench work. The top damper reduces noise and vibration, reducing operator fatigue and machine wear and tear. The serviceable floating rod seal minimises dust intake and so extends service life.

The mono-block cylinder with a replaceable cylinder liner has been specifically developed to reduce the number of parts in the attachment, Hitachi says. Front head design includes a replaceable thrust bushing for extended service life and auto lube is fitted as standard on model FXJ125 onwards.

