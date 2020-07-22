New chair for Highways England

Dipesh Shah

Colin Matthews, previously chief executive of Heathrow Airport, has chaired Highways England since 2014, when it was still in creation (out of the Highways Agency). Having seen the organisation through to completion of its first five-year regulatory period, he now hands over to Dipesh Shah.

Dipesh Shah was chief economist of British Petroleum in the 1990s before becoming chief executive of the UK Atomic Energy Authority for three years until 2006. Since then, he has racked up an array of non-executive board positions, including at Babcock, Cavendish Fluor, Thames Water and the Crown Estate.

“I am honoured to be invited to chair Highways England, which plays a pivotal role in connecting communities across England,” he said. “I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver the very significant programme of improvement and expansion of the road network in support of the government’s levelling-up agenda.”

