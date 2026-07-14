New chair for Timber Development UK

Patrick Guest

Patrick Guest, whose timber career includes director positions at Arnold Laver, NTG and St Gobain, has taken on the position of executive chair, a new role involving the board governance functions of the chair as well as supporting the CEO and executive team in delivery of TDUK objectives.

TDUK's governing board meeting in June also saw the appointment of three new directors to strengthen the representation at board level: Simon Woods, European sales, marketing and logistics director at West Fraser UK; Greg Cooper, MD, Hybrid Structures; and Greg Pickett, MD at Taylor Maxwell and former Chair of East Anglia Timber Trade Association.

Sutton, former MD of James Latham, played a leading role in helping form TDUK from the merger of Timber Trade Federation and TRADA. He said on his retirement from the role, "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with TDUK. We’ve overseen a number of positive initiatives during a time of not so positive market conditions. Dave Hopkins and the team have put a strong programme together to help keep pushing the markets for timber forward. I believe I am leaving the organisation in a far stronger position, fit to face the future.”

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