New chair for TrustMark

Chris Pond

He takes over from Lynn Hugo who is reverting to a non-executive director role.

TrustMark is a government-endorsed quality scheme for domestic building works.

Chris Pond was member of parliament for Gravesham in Kent from 1997 to 2005 and was a minister in the Department for Work & Pensions. At other times he has been head of consumer affairs of the Financial Services Authority and chief executive of the National Council for One Parent Families.

“I am honoured to be joining TrustMark at such a pivotal time in the organisation’s journey,” he said. “The UK faces some real challenges in delivering quality over the coming years – progression towards net zero, an ageing housing stock and energy price rises adding to the cost of living crisis. The best and quickest way to help families reduce their energy costs is through improved energy efficiency. I believe TrustMark’s role is central to meeting some of these key challenges.”

He said: “The work already being done by the team in the areas of quality assurance, raising standards and consumer protection is laying strong foundations. We will continue to build on this by working in partnership with our scheme providers, businesses, consumer groups and policymakers.”

Outgoing chair Lynn Hugo said: “I have seen TrustMark’s growth escalate over the last 18-24 months, and I know Chris is ideally placed to enable that journey to successfully continue. I look forward to working with him on TrustMark’s continuing journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk