New chief for CIBSE

Ruth Carter, new chief executive of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers

Ruth Carter takes over as CIBSE chief executive on 6th May 2021 from Stephen Matthews, who retires after 15 years in the role.

The new chief has spent most of her career organising events and conferences for publishing companies, including Emap, UBM and the Telegraph Media Group.

CIBSE president Stuart MacPherson said: “Ruth brings extensive experience in managing complex organisations and achieving commercial ambitions. She has particular understanding of publications and events management and the multi-mode delivery of these that will be so important in the future to serving our members and our wider community of stakeholders.”

Ruth Carter said: “CIBSE is right at the forefront of so many issues that are finally being recognised as the most significant for every one of us. Whether it’s climate change, sustainability, technology or designing and constructing the built environment of the future, CIBSE engineers will continue to play a pivotal role. There could not be a more exciting time to be joining this august and respected institution.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk