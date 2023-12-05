New client for Glencar

Liam Fisher (East Devon District Council), Doug Higson (Glencar), Ben Gwilliam (Stoford), Cllr Sam Hawkins (East Devon District Council), Daniel Gallagher (Stoford), Tim Western (JLL) and Robbie McGee (Glencar)

Stoford has appointed Glencar to construct a 42,500 sq ft industrial/warehouse development at its Exeter Logistics Park development in East Devon.

The development, known as DC9, is being built on a 3.30-acre plot within the park for a specific end-user. It will target BREEAM ‘very good’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings, as well as net zero carbon in construction.

Glencar’s works include base build with provision for warehouse space, office space, car parking and external landscaping including attenuation ponds. Glencar will also be providing full M&E including an upgraded power supply for the tenants future use.

Construction started in October and will take 30 weeks to complete with the buildings expected to be ready for occupation by May 2024.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working for the first time for Stoford whose track record in the I&L [industrial and logistics] space over the course of the past few years has been exemplary and at the forefront of the sector.

“They have brought forward some of the UK’s most high profile logistics and distribution schemes at sites right across the UK and Glencar are very pleased to now be part of that and we look forward to delivering on this scheme.”

Stoford Director Edward Peel added: “Exeter Logistics Park continues to attract high-calibre occupiers and we are excited to be on site with Glencar for the first time on this new development. This is a well-designed building, offering a combination of high-quality internal and external spaces in an easily accessible location that is perfect for distribution. We have outline planning consent in place and the on-site infrastructure to immediately deliver new, high-quality accommodation that is flexible to meet individual needs.”

