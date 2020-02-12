New construction director for Harron Homes

Bob Kerr

Bob Kerr, aged 54, was previously construction director at Jones Homes.

Of his new job, he said: “It’s a very exciting time for the business and I’m eager to use my skills to drive Harron Homes towards its future goals.”

Noel Adams, managing director of Harron Homes Yorkshire, said: “Bob’s wealth of experience means he was an obvious choice for the post. Our operational area boasts some of the UK’s most attractive locations, some of its richest history and some of its most charming communities.

“I am proud to say that the company has experienced great success over the past two decades years bringing high quality, family homes to these areas and with Bob’s input we look forward to playing our part in meeting the continued demand.”

Harron Homes is currently building a range of executive homes across Yorkshire, from Harrogate to Barnsley and Huddersfield to Howden, including a number of new developments due to launch in 2020 in Pocklington and Carlton.

