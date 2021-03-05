New construction waste service launched in Scotland

Resource management company Hamilton Waste & Recycling has partnered with Wm Hamilton & Sons, which offers driver-operated road sweepers in Scotland. The move will see the companies promoting their combined range of services to existing customers and working together to develop new opportunities with customers looking for a turnkey service.

“Having worked closely together for some time now, we recognised that formalising and promoting our relationship would add real value for customers of both companies,” said Hamilton Waste & Recycling’s Managing Director, Robin Stevenson. “Going forward, the Scottish construction sector will be able to benefit from over 170 years of combined environmental services experience together with a shared commitment to innovation and service excellence.”

Family-owned Hamilton Waste & Recycling was founded in 2002 and operates more than 30 waste and recycling vehicles in and around Edinburgh. In recent years, the company has invested over £10m in developing recycling facilities, capable of recovering and diverting from landfill over 97% of the commercial and construction waste it processes. Waste that cannot be recycled is used in the production of waste-derived fuels, which is in turn used to offset traditional fossil fuels.

Wm Hamilton & Sons was established in the 1870s and since then, five generations of the Hamilton family have been involved.

