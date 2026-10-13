New council house funding for Hull

Council houses in Hull

A latest award of £6.6m will lead to 51 new homes across four sites, building on an earlier successful bid of £2.6m for 32 homes, and part of the council's 2025-2031 housing growth plan.

Portfolio holder for economic renewal and rousing, Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, said: “This is a really positive development, where this first allocation for Hull from the SAHP will allow the council to build dozens of new homes in different areas of the city for those on the council’s housing waiting list.

“We’re responding to the housing crisis in this country by building much-needed council houses, and we also have other sites identified that could be built on in the future subject to further successful funding bids.”

The 83 homes will be spread among sites at Snowden Way, Lindsey Place, Campbell Court, Oriel Grove, Ellerburn Avenue, and Kingsfold at Kingswood.

The council already has commitments in place for 266 homes, one year into the Housing Growth Plan programme, with further development opportunities earmarked across the city.

Additional bids will continue to be submitted to Homes England as the council progresses its housebuilding programme.

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