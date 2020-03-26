New date set for Russian Bauma

Messe München has said that trade fair will now be held from 8th to 11th September 2020 at Crocus Expo in Moscow. The postponement follows directives from government the city and region of Moscow to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus.

The measures taken by the Moscow city government against the spread of coronavirus will apply for the time being until at least 10th April. In view of this development, "the postponement is the logical consequence", said Stefan Rummel, managing director of Messe München: "We are thus giving our customers, exhibitors, visitors and partners of Bauma CTT Russia planning security. Their health is our top priority. We are now looking ahead confidently and working with our national and international partners from the construction industry to organize a successful Bauma CTT Russia 2020 in September.”

Sergey Alexandrov, managing director of Messe München Rus, added: “We are taking the spread of the coronavirus very seriously and have been monitoring the local situation closely. Based on current developments, we are confident that by setting the new date we will create good conditions for staging Bauma CTT Russia.”

After communication with the exhibitors, Alexandrov said he believes that “despite the current uncertainties, the importance of bauma CTT RUSSIA remains intact. There is still a great demand for participating and we have the commitment of most of our exhibitors to follow our decision.”

Tickets that have already been purchased remain valid.

