New delivery director for Shore

Grey has experience in construction, M&E and fit-out project leadership across the built environment, property and aviation sectors, and worked as a director for CBRE Workplace Solutions for almost 15 years.

Grey started his working life as an apprentice, and has set himself the goal of opening up careers for young people. He said, "I know the value in grounding a career with a strong technical skillset. In my role as group delivery director, I want to create the opportunities that support employment for young people, and help them develop the skills that will support them for life."

Co-founder Lewis Yorke-Johnson said, “The group is expanding and evolving at pace. David’s arrival further enhances the technical capabilities we have and is statement of our ambition over the coming years. The foundations of the business are strong, now it’s time to deliver more for a clients and move to another level of performance.”

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