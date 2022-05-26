New development manager for Hub South West Scotland

Hub South West Scotland works with public sector bodies to develop and deliver community facilities across Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway. Its developments include education, social housing, health, emergency services and community projects.

McEwan, who has over thirteen years of experience, has specialised in the management of major commercial and residential projects and most recently spent three years at Ryden as senior project manager. During this time he was responsible for developing projects including the delivery of Glasgow’s riverside development, Buchanan Wharf, which comprises 70,000 sq ft office space and 324 build-to-rent apartments.

Prior to this, he worked for Welsh property consultancy, Expedite, as well as Bron Afon Community Housing and Newport City Homes, where his experience spanned a variety of areas, including surveying, development and asset management.

Hub South West Scotland chief executive officer Michael Ross said: “The extensive knowledge and expertise Tom has of project management and surveying, further enhanced by his strong connections across the local authorities and private sector, makes him a great fit for the growing Hub South West Scotland team.

“We are excited to have him on board to further strengthen our development resource. I am confident that he will be a great addition to our team and help us deliver our dynamic programme of projects which will have wide ranging benefits to communities around the territory.”

