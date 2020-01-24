New director for Mi-space

Steve Hart, divisional director for Mi-space, with group CEO Alan Hope

Before joining Mi-space, Steve Hart was operations director at housing association London & Quadrant Group. He also previously worked as regional managing director at McLaren Construction and before that at Miller Construction.

“The ethos that I bring with me is one of working in partnership with our customers to provide the best homes possible for residents,” he said. “I am passionate about building quality homes for people and communities. That passion for quality will be at the forefront of what I do going forward.”

Midas Group chief executive Alan Hope said of his new director: “His experience will be a significant asset for us as we continue to drive forward our Mi-space business and the delivery of our group-wide vision to be leaders in customer service and performance.”

