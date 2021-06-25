New director joins CITB

Jackie Ducker

Jackie Ducker takes over on 5th July from Braden Connolly who had been with CITB for 14 years customer and product director for the past four.

She joins from Ordnance Survey but was with Kier Group from 2011 to 2020, as customer experience director across various parts of the group

Her career started in specialist contracting, including asbestos removal, demolition, and structural repairs. She then moved into regional contracting with Llewellyn Group and property repairs and gas maintenance with Connaught.

“This is a great time to be joining CITB and I am very proud to have the opportunity to play my part in its future success,” Jackie Ducker said. “I am looking forward to meeting everyone and building on the excellent work that the team have delivered.

“Providing a great experience to customers is front and centre of my thinking, so together with my colleagues, our priority will be listening to the needs of the industry and evolving our offer, so that it is targeted and focused on addressing the immediate and emerging needs of the sector.

“My background in construction, along with my energy for getting it right for customers, make this a great opportunity and I am very much looking forward to working together with customers, colleagues and the board to deliver our strategy.”

There is still no news, however, on who is going to take over as CITB chief executive when Sarah Beale leaves in September. She handed in her notice in November 2020, sparking a lengthy recruitment process.

