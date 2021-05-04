New eight-axle Liebherr for Ainscough

Ainscough's Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1

The eight-axle Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1 can lift 700 tonnes at three metres radius; it has a maximum hoist height of 151 metres and can lift 2.4 tonnes at maximum reach of 110 metres.

The new model is capable of lifting 15 or 20% more than its predecessor, the LTM 1500-8.1. It is also quicker to set up, taking just 2.5 hours to rig.

Ainscough Crane Hire commercial director Derek Gow said: “This is a very proud day for Ainscough Crane Hire. The LTM 1650-8-1 is a highly impressive crane, and its arrival in the UK opens new opportunities for lifts in this country. Our crane investment programme will enhance the service we’re able to provide our customers in a wide variety of sectors across the country as we look to support the recovery effort from the pandemic.

“Green technology is of great importance both for both ourselves and our clients as we look towards reducing our carbon emissions as an industry. The new crane’s specialist Stage V engine will allow us to engage in eco-friendly construction practices and help our clients deliver upon ambitious and vital environmental strategies.”

Below is a promotional film uploaded by Liebherr a couple of years ago.

