New finance chief for Tilbury Douglas

Matt Gill takes over from finance director George Restall, who is retiring from Tilbury Douglas later this year.

The new man comes with plenty of construction industry experience, having previously been finance director Carillion Construction Services and Laing O’Rourke Europe. More recently he was finance director of McCarthy & Stone for 2020 and 2021.

Tilbury Douglas chief executive Paul Gandy said: “Matt will join the business as member of our board, providing leadership on financial matters. Matt’s key area of focus will be the continued development of our business plan as an independent company.”

Matt Gill said: "The business has recently started its next chapter and continues to be customer-focused, with strong support from its shareholders. I look forward to meeting more of my new colleagues over the coming weeks and playing a part in developing the business further."

