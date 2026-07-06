New for old at EBS

Fraser Shields, commercial manager, EBS; Kerr McEwan, group director M Squared; Connor Kennedy, operations manager at EBS.

EBS is now, M Squared says, fully integrated in the wider group, after its April 2025 acquisition. It's new management team will consist of operations manager, Connor Kennedy and recently appointed commercial manager, Fraser Shields, who will lead the business alongside newly promoted Craig Kennedy, project manager.

Since being acquired by M Squared, EBS has already secured a number of key restoration contracts in Strathbungo, Kelvinside, Garnet Hill and Calton, and is now targeting a series of high-profile contracts including complex restoration projects in both Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street and Edinburgh’s George Street.

Kennedy said, “Traditional buildings, many of them constructed before 1919, form an important part of Scotland’s heritage. Across the Central Belt there is now a growing need for specialist repair and restoration as those buildings age."

M Squared says it will continue to invest in its workforce, continuing EBS's programme of training up two or three apprentices each year. Kennedy continued:

"A large part of our work is putting life back into buildings that have been part of communities for generations. At the same time, we are working to bring younger people into these trades through our apprenticeship programme which to help safeguard these highly specialised skills for years to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk