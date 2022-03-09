New game aims to explain weather insurance

They are now seeking to measure the effectiveness of the game and would like as many people as possible to play, to provide feedback, and to complete a short survey afterwards to capture their thoughts and impressions.

There are new 'smart policies' on the insurance market that factor in risks to construction projects from bad weather such as heavy rain or high winds. However, two organisations – EHAB and DEAS Network Plus - approached GCU last year to find a way of helping potential customers understand what the policies offer.

A team from the GCU's School of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment, led by Dr Soheeb Khan, set about developing a game that shows how such policies could help stakeholders better manage risks related to weather, settle claims faster and overcome some of the limitations associated with more traditional insurance policies.

The DEAS EHAB Game, which was funded by the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), shows risk in different scenarios related to the construction industry for the stakeholders involved. It has been designed to create an "engaging experience" that helps the player make a more informed decision when taking out an insurance policy.

DEAS EHAB Game exists as a web version for PCs and laptops or it can be accessed from the Apple and Play store for mobile and tablet devices.

Khan said: “The majority of video games produced are for entertainment. However, their application can be beneficial for various sectors and disciplines in conveying information, simulation and education.”

