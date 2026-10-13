New group MD for Stockton Group

Smith will lead the drilling, civils and pipeline firm’s growth strategy, its client and stakeholder relationships and delivery across all three divisions. He has directed projects from strategic definition through design, construction and handover, which matches the group's aim of taking a bigger role in early-stage planning, design and engineering for its clients.

His career began in 1996 as a trainee engineer at Birse Civils, where he progressed to sub agent before the business was acquired by Balfour Beatty. He became a project manager at Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering in 2008, delivering Environment Agency coastal defence and flood protection schemes under framework agreements and leading teams of designers, engineers, specialist subcontractors and consultants.

He said, "Stockton Group has a strong reputation, a team that delivers and clear ambitions. What drew me in is the entrepreneurial spirit and the commitment to getting the job right for clients. I've spent my career helping businesses grow and deliver, and I'm looking forward to working with colleagues across all three divisions to build on the foundations already in place.”

Fiona O’Connell, founder of Stockton Group, said: “Stockton has gone from £10m to £25m turnover in a year, and our clients are asking for earlier input and more joined-up delivery. Alan has run a contracting business for more than a decade and delivered flood and coastal schemes for the Environment Agency: the experience we need as the three divisions work as one group.

“Alan is widely respected within the industry for his collaborative leadership style, commercial acumen and commitment to developing successful teams and businesses. His appointment marks a significant milestone for Stockton Group as we continue to expand our presence across the construction, infrastructure and development sectors.”

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