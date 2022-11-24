New Groves for Bryn Thomas

One of the new Grove GMK 5150XL cranes

The cranes were ordered a year ago when the manufacturer first announced the new model.

The Grove GMK 5150XL has a seven-section main boom that extends to 68.7 metres. It was a safe working load of 8.1 tonnes on full boom, 9.4 tonnes at 66 metres and 12.7 tonnes when extended to 60 metres.

Bryn Thomas ordered the three cranes with the 16.2-metre bi-fold swingaway extension option. This can be extended with an 8.1-metre insert to 24.2 metres for a 96.5-metre maximum tip height.

The GMK 5150XL can carry up to 10.2 tonnes of counterweight within 12-tonne axle loadings and up to 30.9 tonnes in the UK where 16.5-tonne axle loads are possible. The new model shares much of its componentry with other models in the Grove five axle range. The new cranes join a 250-tonne five axle Grove GMK 5250XL delivered to Bryn Thomas earlier this year.

Managing director Dylan Thomas said: “We are extremely happy with the cranes and have already made a big impact on our customer base.”

With headquarters in North Wales, Bryn Thomas Cranes and sister company BJW Cranes run a fleet of around 65 all terrain, city type and mobile tower cranes – with capacities ranging from 15 to 500 tonnes – from five locations. It also operates an industrial division with heavy duty loader cranes.

