News » UK » New head for KPMG's infra team » published 30 Apr 2018
New head for KPMG's infra team
Management consultant KPMG has appointed Jonathan White as the new head of its UK infrastructure, building and construction practice.
Jonathan White will lead a team of 500 staff focused on construction in KPMG offices around the UK. He has been with KPMG for more than 20 years and was previously a deal advisory partner specialising in infrastructure transactions.
He succeeds Richard Threlfall, who was appointed KPMG’s global head of infrastructure earlier this year.
Richard Threlfall said: “Jonathan’s track record in advising clients across the sector is outstanding and he is the ideal colleague to take our infrastructure, building and construction practice forward.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 30 Apr 2018 (last updated on 30 Apr 2018).