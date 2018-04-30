New head for KPMG's infra team

Management consultant KPMG has appointed Jonathan White as the new head of its UK infrastructure, building and construction practice.

Jonathan White will lead a team of 500 staff focused on construction in KPMG offices around the UK. He has been with KPMG for more than 20 years and was previously a deal advisory partner specialising in infrastructure transactions.

He succeeds Richard Threlfall, who was appointed KPMG’s global head of infrastructure earlier this year.

Richard Threlfall said: “Jonathan’s track record in advising clients across the sector is outstanding and he is the ideal colleague to take our infrastructure, building and construction practice forward.”