New head of rail at Clancy Docwra

Savvas Charalambous has joined Clancy Docwra from McNicholas to drive its expansion in the railway sector.

As head of rail, Savvas Charalambous will lead on projects for Clancy Docwra’s existing rail client base, which includes major frameworks and projects with Transport for London, as well as for Network Rail.

At McNicholas he worked on Thameslink and Crossrail programmes and signalling frameworks, as well as the national framework for Network Rail’s renewal of the fixed telecoms network (FTN) and the Global System for Mobile Communications/Railway (GSMR) as part of the track operator’s move to digital signalling.

Clancy Docwra is currently delivering utility and civil engineering works for Transport for London’s four lines modernisation (4LM) on the Circle, District, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines. It is installing new signal equipment rooms across the lines as part of an upgrade of the signalling system.

Mr Charalambous said: “As an entrepreneurial business with a strong track record in the rail sector, Clancy Docwra is in an excellent position to deliver its key current programmes, as well as pursue further growth. I’m looking forward to bringing my own expertise to bear as we deliver vital infrastructure upgrades to our metropolitan and national networks.”

Clancy Docwra chief operating officer Matt Cannon added: “Our rail business combines our expertise in civil engineering and utilities with the unique challenges posed by operating in a live track environment. As the rail network sees new investment under Network Rail’s new control period, and through TfL’s ongoing programme, we look forward to working with Savvas to ensure the division goes from strength to strength.”