New infra director for Turner & Townsend

Tania Flasck

Tania Flasck’s experience is in thewater and utilities sector and at Jacobs she was European vice president of solutions and technology after serving as head of water and energy since 2016. Before this, she was project management and commercial leader at MWH Global.

Turner & Townsend UK managing director David Whysall said: “With connectivity high on the city’s agenda, Birmingham and the wider region is seeing significant investment in infrastructure. I’m pleased to welcome Tania, whose wealth of experience will help our clients drive excellence in their approach to setting-up and delivering major infrastructure programmes.”