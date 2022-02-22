New managing director for Durkan

Tim Carpenter

Tim Carpenter is promoted from group new business director to managing director of construction in succession to Jim Briggs.

Jim Briggs has retired after 44 years with Durkan, including more than eight years as managing director.

Tim Carpenter joined Durkan in February 2021 from Mears Group where he was managing director of its new homes division. He was with Mears for seven years. Before that he spent 22 years at Willmott Dixon, latterly as a managing director.

Tim Carpenter said: “The consistently high quality of our work and the trust our partners place in us means we’re perfectly placed to fulfil our mission of being one of the leading customer-focused constructors of quality homes and sustainable communities in London and the southeast. I’m looking forward to helping us deliver on that commitment.”

Executive chairman Danny Durkan added: “We have established a track record for excellent residential development, refurbishment and construction, which has always been underpinned by financial stability and flexibility. Our solid foundations, reputation and the way in which we approach our work has seen Durkan going from strength to strength.”

