New managing director for Marshalls

Ben Warren

Ben Warren was previously the managing director of render producer Baumit and worked for Saint‐Gobain’s British Gypsum business before that.

At Marshalls he takes over from Mark Hicks, who retired at the end of 2021 after eight years with the company.

“Marshalls is a market-leader and I want to play a part in its development by working with our customers and partners to be the best we can be,” he said. “From the new dual block plant that’s currently being built, to the progress to make Marshalls more sustainable, I couldn’t have joined at a more exciting time, and the enthusiasm of the people I’ve met so far reflects that.”

