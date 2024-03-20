New managing director for QTS

Alan McLeish (left) and his successor, Andy Steel

Andy Steel has been promoted from operations director of civils and geotechnical at QTS to managing director, effective 2nd April 2024.

His promotion follows Alan McLeish moving from managing to group chairman, taking on a more strategic role.

Alan McLeish founded QTS in 1992 and sold it to Renew Holdings in 2018 for £80m.

Andy Steel joined QTS as design manager in 2012, moving up to operations director in 2016, where he’s been responsible for the civils and geotechnical departments.

Alan McLeish said: “My tenure as managing director for QTS Group has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. For over 30 years, I have built the business from one man in a van to being one of the leading rail contractors in the UK, with over 700 dedicated employees.

“I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished as a team over these years. However, now is the right time to hand the reigns over to Andy and move away from the day to day running of the business. I am confident that he will do a fantastic job in leading QTS into its next chapter, supported by the board of directors.

“I look forward to the new challenge involved in becoming chairman for the group and I am pleased that I will continue to have input into a company that I love and give input from a strategic level as we navigate into Control Period 7.”

Andy Steel said: “Having spent over 12 years at QTS Group, it really feels like home to me, so it is an honour to have the opportunity to take over the MD position from Alan. While they are big shoes to fill, I’m excited about the challenges ahead.

“My priority will be leading the company into its next chapter of growth, as we continue to scale up our operations nationwide. Likewise, I’ll be committed to driving forward with unwavering commitment to safety, quality and sustainability, ensuring QTS remains a leader in the rail industry.”

