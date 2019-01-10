New MD for Jackson

Brian Crofton (left) and Richard Neall

Current managing director Richard Neall, who has been in post since 2001, is stepping back to focus on parent company One Group Construction, where he has also been group chief executive since 2008.

The new boss at Suffolk-based Jackson Civil Engineering, Brian Crofton, has been with the business since 2001.

Richard Neall said: “The time has come for me to step back and focus fully on all of our companies. Whilst it’s tough for me to do, this is great news for Jackson as it needs the drive of a fully focused, young management team who aren’t too set in their ways. After 17 years in post, I’m definitely an ‘old dog’ so I need to get out of the way a little.”

“Unlike some of their competitors, Jackson is in a very strong position financially, and we’ve delivered some fantastic results over the past few years. It therefore feels like the right time to hand over the reins whilst the business is performing well.”

Richard Neall will also remain chairman of One Group Construction, which includes Jackson Civil Engineering, Emmitt Plant, SEH Ipswich, SEH Surfacing, SEHBAC Home Improvements, SEH Property and Developments, SEH Commercial, SEH French Construction and SEH French Building. The group turned over £163m in 2017, of which £96m came from Jackson.