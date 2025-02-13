New MD for Suffolk house-builder

Joshua Hopkins

Joshua Hopkins has been promoted from land director to managing director at Denbury Homes.

Denbury Homes is a Suffolk based housebuilder with developments across East Anglia. Formerly called Hopkins & Moore, the company was established in 1985 by James Hopkins, father of the new managing director. Following the sale of Hopkins Homes to Guy Hands in 2022, James Hopkins retained ownership of Hopkins & Moore and renamed the company Denbury Homes.

Last year the company secured a £55m funding package from HSBC to buy land and scale up production.

“I’m proud of how far we have come as Denbury Homes in the last couple of years,” Joshua Hopkins said. “It’s been an exciting time, and we have a lot to look forward to as we pursue our growth plans and start to introduce ourselves to areas beyond our traditional heartland.”

The HSBC funding package is expected to support the company as it looks to increase its build rate by 350% with an ambition to be building up to 450 homes a year by 2029.

Hopkins concluded: “When we rebranded to Denbury Homes, the energy was palpable. We have a long – almost 40 year – history in the area as Hopkins & Moore but the new chapter saw us embrace the challenge of a refresh and that feeling has carried through as we welcome new team members and look forward to the year ahead.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk