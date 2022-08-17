New MD for Survey Solutions

David Lowe

David Lowe has joined Survey Solutions from Synectics, a CCTV security supplier in Sheffield, where he led business strategy and technology transformation. Before that he led Fugro’s survey and mapping businesses in Noth America as president and managing director.

“It’s a very exciting time to be joining Survey Solutions,” he said. “We have an excellent team, and a trusted name and position within the surveying industry. I am proud to be leading our business into the next stage of its future.”

James Cooper, founder, owner and chairman of Survey Solutions, added “David brings with him a wealth of experience from our industry and joins us at what is a pivotal time both for our business and the industry.”

Survey Solutions styles itself as the UK’s largest firm of engineering surveyors with almost 200 staff operating out of nine regional offices, delivering a range of surveying services across land, measured building, underground utilities, site engineering and monitoring projects. It began in 1997 as a subsidiary of structural consultant TA Millard and was then subject to a management buyout by James Cooper in 2004.

