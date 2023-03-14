New MD for Sussex contractor

Barrie Rossiter

Barrie Rossiter, who joined Lenmark in 2006 as a 24-year-old site labourer, has been a director of the company since 2015. As managing director, he also now becomes a shareholder in the business, along with founders Len Nugent and Mark Schneidau.

Based near Crawley, Lenmark employs around 110 people and carries out groundworks and infrastructure work around the Southeast, based for the house-building sector.

The new managing director aims to grow the business from its current £15m annual turnover to £25m by 2025.

“Becoming managing director is not something I would ever have dreamed when I joined the business 17 years ago but I literally know the business and the people within it from the ground up,” he said. “This is a real challenge for me but I have a great team and support around me.”

At Lenmark we invest heavily in staff training & with a less than 2% turnover in staff, this will be the backbone of my strategy going forward as we look to recruit to expand the company & build our brand.

