New new homes plan for Scunthorpe

The original Lincolnshire Lakes plan was announced in 2004. Scunthorpe United had announced plans for a new stadium as part of the development, and a series of planning approvals were granted. Flood prevention measures were completed in the area by 2019, and two new junctions on the M181 were approved.

By November 2022, most of the planning approvals had lapsed and SUFC had abandoned its new stadium plans. The council said it remained committed to the delivery of the scheme, which promised to deliver 6,000 new homes.

The council now says that it is making a 'clear step forward' from the Lincolnshire Lakes concept. The new new homes scheme, Trent Vale, aims instead to see six new villages built, named as Burgess Croft, Burleigh Green, Woldmere, Ashmere, Southgate Hollow and Brumby Green, which will each have their own identity rooted in the area’s landscape and heritage.

The council says it will now work with developers and partners to bring forward detailed proposals under the new Trent Vale identity, ensuring each village develops in a way that reflects local character while delivering the homes and jobs.

The UK housing crisis continues.

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