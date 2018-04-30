Bibby Finance Bibby Finance
Tue May 01 2018

News » UK » Birmingham PRS scheme moves forward » published 30 Apr 2018

Birmingham PRS scheme moves forward

Construction is expected to begin later this year on a £120m private rented sector (PRS) development in Birmingham city centre.

How the planned Birmingham development would look Above: How the planned Birmingham development would look

The High Street Group of Companies has struck a partnership deal with Taylor Grange Developments, the site's owner, to develop around 500 one-, two- and three-bedroomed apartments. Planning permission is already in place.

The Newcastle-based High Street Group now has a portfolio of proposed projects with a gross development value (GDV) of more than £600m.

The partnership is already working on a similar proposal in Digbeth – a £50m development of eight storeys and 220 apartments.

High Street Group PRS projects already under construction include the £30m Silbury Boulevard in Milton Keynes, a seven-storey building with 139 apartments that Grainger has agreed to forward fund and acquire.

Also being built is the £46m Hadrian’s Tower in Newcastle, a 26-storey project that will become the city’s tallest building and provide 162 apartments. 

Meanwhile, the completion of a deed of variation on another Birmingham site – Westminster Works in the Curzon Street area of the city’s improving southern gateway – brings development there a step closer.  This £57m project will deliver an eight-storey, 254 apartment complex.

Construction is also expected to start this summer on a £26m, seven-storey building known as Middlewood Plaza in Salford.

Other High Street Group projects include Cheshire Junction in Warrington – a £46m eight-storey, 362-unit development, and a £22m, eight-storey development in Trafford, Manchester with 142 units.

 

 

 

