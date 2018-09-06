Aarsleff invests in Klemm flagship

Klemm 909-3G drilling rig

The 909-3G is one of Klemm’s flagship multi-purpose drilling rigs, with fully remote-control operation and dual head drilling units. It is adaptable for ground anchors, soil nails, drilling and grouting and sectional flight auger (SFA) piles.

Aarsleff interest in the machines was raised at the Bauer Exhibition 2018 where it was examined by UK plant manager Steve Wilkinson.

“These types of drilling rigs have a wide range of capability and will certainly satisfy the boost in demand for our geotechnical services,” Steve Wilkinson said. “We already utilise multiple Klemm drilling rigs in our fleet, and we are excited to now add the 909 (drilling rig) to our fleet.”

Aarsleff’s operations director Jody Parkin also attended the exhibition. He added: “We looked at various machines at the exhibition, including the larger bored piling rigs, but felt that the Klemm 909 suited us a lot more and was considerably more dexterous in terms of capacity, capability and disciplines”.

Along with the Klemm drilling rig, Aarsleff have also invested into a new concrete pump and a new CX 4/10 concrete & grout mixer, to be deployed alongside drilling rigs for grouting, soil nailing and ground anchor projects.

Jody Parkin said: “We are always looking at how we can renew and update our plant and have a good track record for trialling different machines, for successfully reducing the overall age of our fleet and for making the most of inter-company transfers.”