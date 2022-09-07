New Portakabins for Premier League Brentford

Portakabins going in at the training ground

Brentford FC secured planning permission from Hounslow Council in June to install improved temporary facilities at its Jersey Road training ground as an interim measure while it works up plans for a permanent training complex befitting the club’s Premier League status.

Working in partnership with Ardent Sports, the team at Portakabin has created a bespoke building for the club.

Portakabin has been contracted to deliver more than 80 modules to form a two-storey building with 3,200 sqm of floor space for office space, changing rooms and medical treatment rooms. There will be a hydrotherapy suite, a cryotherapy unit and plunge pool.

Installed over 14 days, the building will be operational by the end of the year.

Portakabin regional general manager Mark Fox said: “We’re delighted to be once again working with a topflight Premiership football club. Having the capability to deliver facilities like this for the highest calibre of athlete is a fantastic achievement for our team. The building will be in place for the next five years, enabling the club to continue to develop its plans for a new permanent performance centre and we’re honoured to be part of that process.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk