New project director for Hinkley Point C

The 245-tonne dome of Hinkley Point C’s second reactor building was lifted into place in July this year

After four years at the helm, Christopher Wilkinson has stepped down from his role as project director of Bylor, the joint venture of Bouygues Travaux Publics and Laing O'Rourke that is delivering Hinkley Point C’s main civil engineering works.

Bylor's new project director is Jason Lowe, who has been deputy project director since joining Bylor from Laing O’Rouke’s Dubai operations last year.

Bylor’s new deputy project director, and delivery director, is Mathieu Croll who has moved to the UK from Hong Kong where he was chief executive of Egis Asia. He previously spent 19 years with Bouygues earlier in his career.

Christopher Wilkinson will remain involved in the project, joining the board of the Bylor joint venture.

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