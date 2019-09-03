New rail chief for Aecom

Susan Evans

Susan Evans’ brief is to focus on growing Aecom’s rail business and lead the company’s multidisciplinary rail, bridges and structures teams. She also joins Aecom’s UK&I Civil Infrastructure leadership team.

She replaces John Longthorne, who has led Aecom’s rail, bridges and structures team for the past two years. He now becomes major projects director.

Susan Evans joins Aecom from Alstom, where she was managing director (urban and services) and led the delivery of an extension to the Nottingham tram network. She was also responsible for Alstom’s contracts managing London Underground’s Northern Line fleet maintenance, the Dublin tram vehicle and infrastructure maintenance and Nottingham tram maintenance.

She is also chair of the board of trustees for the Community Transport Association (CTA) and a Railway Industry Association (RIA) board member.

