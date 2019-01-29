New recruits for piling specialist

All Foundations’ new recruits, left to right, Tom Milton, Terri Radford, Sarah Lamb and Ian Brook

Ian Brook has joined All Foundations from Roger Bullivant as senior contracts manager and Tom Milton has joined from Van Elle as senior sales engineer.

Managing director Shahrooz Zojaji said that the appointments gave the Derbyshire-based company “the best balance of high-level talent and experience we have had for a long time”.

He said: “Orders are strong, enquiries are coming in thick and fast, and having seen a period of strong growth we are looking at a bumper 2019 in both construction and rail.

“The new leadership team we have built over the last two years puts us where we need to be to meet the demands of an increasingly higher-end client base and bigger jobs.

“Growing those relationships with larger clients has led to an increase of repeat business plus increased expectations. This is why we have brought two outstanding individuals to the business.”

The company has also added to its administration staff, with Terri Radford joining as management accountant and Sarah Lamb as credit controller.