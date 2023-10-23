New regional MDs for Kier

Cheryl Parsons (left) and David Rowsell

David Rowsell has been named managing director of Kier Construction London and Cheryl Parsons as regional director for Kier Construction Southern.

David Rowsell has joined Kier from Morgan Sindall, where he was the Northern Home Counties area director. He was with Morgan Sindall for five years, having joined in 2018 from Wates, where he spent 12 years. At Wates he led the company’s work on the Parliamentary estates and was ultimately operations director.

Cheryl Parsons joined Kier eight years ago from Lendlease and for the past three years has been the company’s health sector director, leading its Nightingale Hospitals project management office.

Stuart Togwell, group managing director at Kier Construction, said: “This is an exciting phase of ongoing growth and evolution for our Construction division. We are delighted that David is joining our business and proud that we could promote Cheryl internally. These key appointments underline that Kier attracts top talent and also invests in its people.

