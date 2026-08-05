  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

05 August 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Construction boosts Muir Group profits

Construction boosts Muir Group profits

4 hours Muir Group has reported turnover up 30% to £113.9m in its year to January 2026, with profit before tax of more than £3m. Muir Construction drove the profit growth; segment turnover was £85.7m, and profit before tax jumped from £2.2m to £4.8m.

Muir Group delivered Base West Edinburgh for Scarborough Group, redeveloping the former Younger Building, in 2025
Muir Group delivered Base West Edinburgh for Scarborough Group, redeveloping the former Younger Building, in 2025

The company said Muir Homes had also made progress in a tough housing market. Turnover increased from £19.8 million to £20.8 million, while improved margins helped reduce its pre-tax loss from £2.4 million to £1.6 million. The post-tax loss reduced substantially, from £2.4 million to just £7,000.

Muir Timber Systems faced pressures on costs and margins. Here, turnover slipped from £4.7m to £4.5m.

The group’s property development activities delivered another positive performance. Revenue increased from £3 million to £3.5 million, while profit rose by more than 55%, from £900,000 to £1.4 million. Net assets within property development now exceed £20 million.

Muir Group’s overall financial position also strengthened during the year. Cash balances increased from £12.1 million to £21.4 million, while the Group’s bank loan remained unchanged at £16.4 million. Net assets rose from £86 million to £89 million. The number of people directly employed by the Group reduced slightly, from 193 to 184.

Muir Holdings, the investment arm of the Muir family, also delivered a resilient performance. Comprising Muir Property Investments and Muir Financial Investments, the business generated profit before tax of £2.7 million, compared with £2.9 million in the previous year. Net assets increased by £1.9 million to £17.1 million, up from £15.2 million in 2024/25.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »