Inclusivity guide aims to bring more women into construction

The team said that, while equality and inclusion may be less of a priority for the construction sector during the UK’s collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it is essential the sector does not lose sight of the long-term benefits equality brings to industry.

They said that the Inclusive Value Guide can be used to identify where equality and inclusion efforts should be focused and that it provides practical advice. The guide highlights areas of good practice across the UK demonstrating how employers have implemented positive working practices.

Talat Yaqoob, director of Equate Scotland, said: "If the industry chooses to, it can use this period of change to create new ways of working and open the industry up to women and other underrepresented groups. Covid-19 will have an impact on every sector in our economy, but when the doors to industry re-open we cannot return to the status quo, we must build back better – this toolkit is a way for construction companies to do just that."

Douglas Morrison, director of operations and future skills at Construction Scotland Innovation Centre, says: “For many companies, survival, improved productivity and long-term growth will be underpinned by attracting and retaining the best talent. This guide is intended as a signpost towards those who have already successfully created inclusive and high performing workplaces. It’s time to modernise and it’s time to diversify”.

The organisations behind the tool said that employers are not always sure of what actions to take to address the gender imbalance. The industry guide has been designed to provide employers with practical guidance on the changes they can make.

It is free to all construction companies and available from www.inclusivevalue.co.uk.

